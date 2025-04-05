media release: Café Coda Presents: FUEGO Y FLOW

DJ ILLXSTMAMI | This Saturday | 11PM - 2AM. FREE EVENT! 21+ ONLY

The energy is high, the music is pure fire, and the dance floor is calling. DJ ILLXSTMAMI specializes in high-octane mixes of Latin, house, reggaeton, hip-hop, and global beats. With her seamless blends, heavy bass, and nonstop rhythm—once the beat drops, be ready to dance! Expect the vibe, music and night to all be fire

Born and raised in Illinois, DJ ILLXSTMAMI blends precision with passion, turning every set into a sonic experience you won’t forget.

With Afro-Latina roots and a deep love for rhythm, ILLXSTMAMI doesn’t just play music—she sets the vibe, controls the energy, and brings the fire. Whether it's a bass-heavy drop or a smooth Latin groove, she knows exactly how to keep you locked in the moment.