DJ Jay Goya
Ale Asylum 2002 Pankratz St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join us for our annual Hallows Eve party! Here's the line up:
** Vintage horror flicks
** DJ Jay Goya spinning tunes
Costume Contests:
• Best Devil
• Best Ale Asylum Logo
• Best Rando
Pimp’d My Pumpkin Contest: Bring in a decorated pumpkin for us to judge! (Yes, you’ll be able to bring your hard work home with you.)
Prizes (for each category):
• First Place: Employee pricing on beer for a year and a private brewery tour for eight
• Second Place: $100 gift card, 2 cases of beer
• Third Place: $50 gift card, 1 case of beer.
Winners will be announced at 10pm!