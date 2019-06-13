DJ Kalycho, comedy by Cal Smith

press release: Boulder Beer Co.'s Gender Fluid Lager Release Party on the Patio! 10% of proceeds go to the Human Rights Campaign

Cal Smith will kick off the night w/ a comedy set (be ready for that belly laugh folks) and then DJ Kalycho will be laying down the beats.

Beer is tapped at 7pm. In case of rain or snow (let's get real about the weather lately) we'll move inside with the music starting at 8pm.