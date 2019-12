press release: Rusty Shackelford presents: Rawring Twenties Burlesque & Ball

Friday, Jan 3

Doors at 9 pm

Burlesque show at 9:30

Ball at 10 pm - with DJ Kalycho spinning a 2000s emo set

Join us as decades collide!

$8 if dressed in theme / $10 otherwise

18+ ($5 surcharge if under 21)