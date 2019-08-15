press release: Thursday August 15, 10pm – 12am at The Alchemy Cafe, 1980 Atwood Avenue. Featuring WORT-FM’s own

MAMA Award Winning Reggae DJ Kayla Kush

Host of 2 DUB (airs Saturdays 10pm – 12am)

The Alchemy Cafe serves Farm-to-table Pub food including the popular apple rum burger. Featuring delicious daily specials and seasonal menu adaptations. Plus fabulous desserts by Honey Bee Bakery. Vegetarian & vegan-friendly, local sourced food and a rotating craft beer selection.You can find their menu here: http://www.alchemymadison.com/ menu.html

The Alchemy Cafe has metro bus stops nearby and is near the Capital City Bike Trail and has a bike rack out front.

The 89.9 Social Club strives to create opportunities for WORT volunteers to visit with and bond with folks that share a common experience. The Club’s Monthly PopUp Parties also create an opportunity for curious listeners and members of the community to meet WORT volunteers and get a better sense of what WORT is all about.

Regardless of whether you are a volunteer, a friend or family member, or just a curious WORT-FM listener, all are welcome to attend. Please, join the Schenk’s Corners Block Party “WarmUp Party” at The Alchemy Cafe… and bring a friend!

Questions? Comments? Suggestions? Email: socialclub@wortfm.org