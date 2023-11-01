DJ Luis Armacanqui

media release: The Capitol Social and Sotto Nightclub welcome you to our first monthly theme night at ¡A Bailar!

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, from 7:00-11:30pm, SOTTO, 303 N. Henry St, Madison, WI 53703

WHAT: Madison's Mid-week dance party is mixing things up and bringing you a monthly theme night/special edition on the first Wednesday of every month! To make our already-awesome party even better, here's what we've got for you:

-Doors open at 7:00pm.

-Your $10 admission (21+) includes two complimentary Latin dance lessons: 7:30-8:00pm (BACHATA) and 8:00-8:30pm (SALSA).

-DJ Luis taking care of music during our open dancing segment, which will include Salsa, Cumbia, Bachata, Merengue and a couple other genres to mix things up!

-DRESS TO IMPRESS! Theme for the evening is HALLOWEEN! Bring your best/favorite costume (that you can dance in!).

-BEST COSTUME CONTEST! $50 to 1st place; $30 to 2nd; $20 to 3rd. Be ready with your Halloween costumes, partner, and best moves to win the crowd. Extra points for costume originality!

-Event photography by Luis!

-FOOD! Enjoy complimentary Peruvian food by our friends at Pikkito Peruvian Restaurant. Because we aren't bringing a guest DJ, we'll be able to order some more food! Stay tuned for serving time, as we may need to serve the sampler BEFORE the lesson or afterwards depending on the restaurant's availability

*We strongly recommend bringing a small washcloth-size towel and an extra change of top/shirt/face covering... it may get a bit sweaty!

*Sotto and The Capitol Social are inclusive local businesses. All patrons are welcome and will be able to enjoy our party in a safe and joyful environment. Whether it's during the dance lesson or open dancing, please be respectful of others' preferences when it comes to dance partners.

Invite your friends and spread the word by sharing the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1784109895465720/