DJ M. White, Dia Green, A.C. The Ruler, Meechie Hall

media release: Madison’s Central Business Improvement District invites you to join us for a series of Tuesday evening performances by DJ M. White and a rotating slate of performers. Acts will include hip hop artists, comedians, spoken word artists, poets, visual artists, musicians, and more. These events are presented in partnership with Intuition Productions and are part of the #FlockToState pedestrian mall series this summer.

July 16 features poet Dia Green, comedian Meehcie Hall, hip-hop artist A.C. The Ruler and M. White as MC.

In the event of inclement weather, a rain call will be made by 9:30 a.m. based on radar and a cancellation notice posted to Downtown Madison social channels and website.