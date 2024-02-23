media release: Cocktails in the Conservatory | 7 - 11 p.m.

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind night out while you sip cocktails in the tropical Bolz Conservatory and enjoy the beats of Mascara Snake! $12; must be 21+ to enter. All proceeds benefit the Gardens.

Purchase tickets in advance by time slot:

1st time slot: 6:45 - 8:45 p.m.

2nd time slot: 9 - 11 p.m.

Arrive anytime during your scheduled time slot

Guests exit the Conservatory at the conclusion of each time slot

Want to stay for the whole event? Buy entry for both time slots

Joey Tucci, aka DJ Mascara Snake, is a DJ with over a decade of experience in Madison's music scene. His diverse repertoire spans genres, showcasing his eclectic taste and blending Soul, Afrofunk, psychedelic rock, and reggae.