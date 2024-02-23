DJ Mascara Snake
to
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Cocktails in the Conservatory | 7 - 11 p.m.
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind night out while you sip cocktails in the tropical Bolz Conservatory and enjoy the beats of Mascara Snake! $12; must be 21+ to enter. All proceeds benefit the Gardens.
Purchase tickets in advance by time slot:
- 1st time slot: 6:45 - 8:45 p.m.
- 2nd time slot: 9 - 11 p.m.
- Arrive anytime during your scheduled time slot
- Guests exit the Conservatory at the conclusion of each time slot
- Want to stay for the whole event? Buy entry for both time slots
Joey Tucci, aka DJ Mascara Snake, is a DJ with over a decade of experience in Madison's music scene. His diverse repertoire spans genres, showcasing his eclectic taste and blending Soul, Afrofunk, psychedelic rock, and reggae.