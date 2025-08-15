× Expand courtesy DJ Millbot DJ Millbot at a mixing console. DJ Millbot

media release: Join GSAFE and DJ Millbot on Friday, August 15 for a Queer Dance Party Fundraiser! We'll be dancing from 8:15 to 10:15 p.m. at the Aubergine Community Space (1226 Williamson St.), next door to Cafe Coda. Theme is: Athletic Hustle! Wear your finest '80s and/or '90s workout and sporting wear and strut your stuff for queer joy.

The event is 18+, please bring your ID. A sliding scale cover charge of $10 to $15 goes to benefit GSAFE's work to support LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin.

Before the dance party: Join us from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a sneak peek of the GSAFE & Fair Wisconsin photo exhibition, Athletic Ability. The photo series features portraits of LGBTQ+ WIsconsin student athletes. Refreshments will be served during the photo exhibition, which is free and open to all ages.

https://www.facebook.com/events/719682884141404