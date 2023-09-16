DJ Minx, Sam Link

× Expand Joe Gall A person leaning on a steel door. DJ Minx

media release: Willy Street Beats After Dark @ High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave Madison: 10:00pm - Sam Link, 12:00am - DJ Minx. VOID sound by Submersive. $25/ 21+.

Created by Remain In Night

follows: Willy Street Fair Stage (Struck & Irwin Fence lot): MADCAT PET SUPPLIES PRESENTS: WILLY STREET BEATS with 4:00pm - AZZA, 5:15pm - Sarah Akawa, 6:30pm - Ron Like Hell, 8:30pm - DJ Minx