DJ Mithyka

media release: Cocktails in the Conservatory | 7 - 11 p.m.

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind night out while you sip cocktails in the tropical Bolz Conservatory and enjoy the beats of Mithyka! $10; must be 21+ to enter. Bars accept cash or card. All proceeds benefit the Gardens.

NEW this year - Purchase tickets in advance by time slot:

1st time slot: 6:45 - 8:45 p.m.

2nd time slot: 9 - 11 p.m.

Arrive anytime during your scheduled time slot

Guests exit the Conservatory at the conclusion of each time slot

Want to stay for the whole event? Buy entry for both time slots

Mithyka is a DJ/producer from Mexico City currently residing in Madison. Inspired by the house music scene of San Francisco, his music and DJ sets are an eclectic mix of soulful funky deep house music with a dose of R&B where the mainstream meets the underground. Immaculate vibes will immerse you in the scenery and have you dancing the night away!