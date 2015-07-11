DJ Nick Nice

Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: visuwil® creatively presents

“UNDER THE BIG TOP” at FIVE NIGHTCLUB

Madison’s largest and hottest themed dance venue! Come experience the thrill of Madison’s own Dj Nick Nice!

Saturday July 11th 2015, 10pm – 2am

Inspired by classic circus and the modern Cirque du Soleil…this concept is guaranteed to be very sexy & whimsical! Eye-catching circus decor! Come ONE…come ALL! Experience the incredible fun of UNDER THE BIG TOP!

Info

Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Music
608-271-1768
Google Calendar - DJ Nick Nice - 2015-07-11 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJ Nick Nice - 2015-07-11 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJ Nick Nice - 2015-07-11 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJ Nick Nice - 2015-07-11 22:00:00 ical