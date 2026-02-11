media release: Bring your little sweethearts for a love-filled dance party packed with fun beats, happy hearts, and kid-friendly Valentine vibes. DJ Nick Nice keeps the dance floor moving!

Join us at Downtown Great Dane, Saturday, February 14, 11 am - 2 pm.

Admission is $6 per person, with a $20 maximum for families of 4 or more. The event is first-come, first-served, and tickets are sold at the door.