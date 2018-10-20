DJ Nick Nice, Karizma Mirage, Aylin Voyer, Karma Mirage, Melee McQueen

press release: GLITZ Drag & Dance Party is Madison’s wildest new dance party and we’re bringing it BACK to the Majestic stage for a spooky rendition this Halloween season, more dancing and an all new theme – HOCUS POCUS!  That’s right, we’re screening the 1993 Halloween classic at 8pm, followed by a 90s Halloween dance party featuring DJ Josh B Kuhl and performances from some of Wisconsin’s finest drag queens…

So come little children, we’ll take thee away, into a land of the Majestic (er, we mean enchantment)…We put a spell on you, and now you’re ours! Let’s think back, circa 1993…

“Ah say into pie uppa-maybe-uppen die!”

300 years have passed since the Sanderson sisters were executed for practicing dark witchcraft. Returning to life thanks to a combination of a spell spoken before their demise and the accidental actions of Max, the new-virgin-in-town, the sisters have but one night to secure their continuing existence…

“In Kamma Koray Ama…” It’s gonna be just a bunch of Hocus Pocus at the Majestic on Saturday, October 20th!  Let us help you celebrate this spoooooOOoooOooOoky Halloween in style.

