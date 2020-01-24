DJ Nick Nice

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Cocktails in the Conservatory | 7 - 11 p.m.

Nick Nice is consistently voted Madison's favorite DJ by Madison Magazine and Isthmus readers. He always provides a happy & eclectic musical vibe to bring the party to every venue he performs in.

All proceeds benefit the Gardens! $8 cash to enter; 21+ only. Bars accept cash or card. Conservatory doors open at 7 p.m.

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
