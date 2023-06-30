× Expand Jason Kempen DJ Pain 1

media release: It's a dance party at The Glen! Staring around 7:00 pm, come move to the music of beat-master DJ Pain 1, a Madison-born Multi Platinum producer and world-touring DJ. DJ Pain 1 has produced for artists such as 50 Cent, Schoolboy Q, Ludacris, Lil Baby, Public Enemy, and Nipsey Hussle, and has been featured at numerous Dane Dance events. DJ Pain 1 will share his artistic talent to create a free Hip Hop dance party on the patio at The Glen Golf Park.

The Glen House is open for restrooms and to purchase food & beverages. No alcohol carry-ins.

Events at The Glen are made possible through the Madison Parks Foundation, helping to conserve, promote, and enhance Madison’s parks. Visit Madison Parks Foundation