DJ Pcaroldactyl

media release: Listen to live music from local DJs and singer-songwriters every 4th Sunday at the Barriques Cafe at 2505 University.

Prep for that upcoming class, enjoy a board game or puzzle from the community game shelf, or just catch up with a friend. The laid back tunes of Slow Jam Sundays will be sure to have you in a good mood.

Interested in performing? Contact Joe at joseph@barriquesmarket.com.