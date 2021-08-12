DJ Phil Money

media release: The Sylvee Side Stage, presented by One Barrel Brewing Company, is the Sylvee’s own programmed patio space and streatery operating Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the summer.

This new series will feature live, local music and events with a full-service bar and rotating cast of local food carts. Fans are encouraged to check out the map below to get a lay of the land and the schedule of local performers we are thrilled to welcome to the Side Stage. Welcomed by Absolut, Malibu, Altos and Jameson.

Patio opens at 4PM and music starts at 5:30PM on Thursdays and 6PM on Friday / Saturdays.