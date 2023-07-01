DJs Rogerx2, r0b0tgirlfriend

media release: To start the holiday weekend off right, Hot-at-Nite will be hosting a "Red, White, and Boots" hoedown at the iconic Cardinal Bar. Wear your best independence day getup and don't forget your boots because we will be giving a prize to the best pair of stompers! A portion of the cover proceeds will be going to Wisconsin Conservation Voices, who works to improve public health, protect natural resources, and promote a robust democracy in Wisconsin by connecting Wisconsinites with the policy making process and voting through education, advocacy, and nonpartisan voter participation techniques. Wisconsin Conservation Voices runs Wisconsin Native Vote, which registers, educates, and engages voters in tribal communities and works to end practices that disenfranchise voters.

Cover: $10 with proceeds going to Wisconsin Conservation Voices

IG:@thecardinalbarmadison and @hotatnite