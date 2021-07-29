DJ Ryan Parks

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release:  Back by popular demand: Thursday, July 29

Crucible presents Hush: A Low Sensory Dance Night. No strobes, lasers, or fog; a lower sound volume and chill atmosphere.

DJ Ryan Parks (Something Wonderful, WORT FM) provides the soundscape for your dance experience.

8 pm / $7 / 18+

Crucible is wheelchair accessible and ample seating is available by the dance floor .

Hush is a night for dancing free of strobes, lasers, fog, excessive volume - for folks who have sensitivities, disabilities, or difficulty with traditional club nights (or folks who just want a chill night out!) Please join our FB group for event updates:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2455625141344089

https://isthmus.com/news/snapshot/crucible-hush-dance-night/

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-640-4441
Google Calendar - DJ Ryan Parks - 2021-07-29 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJ Ryan Parks - 2021-07-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJ Ryan Parks - 2021-07-29 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJ Ryan Parks - 2021-07-29 20:00:00 ical