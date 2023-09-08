DJs Sarah Akawa, Millbot

× Expand courtesy Sarah Akawa DJ Sarah Akawa

media release: $5 ADV / $10 DOS

8pm - get to know you hour

9pm - dance shoes

Midnight - hard stop

*Dyke Dive is a catchy title, but is not intended to gender our attendees. All Queers and queer allies are welcome.

*There will be ZERO tolerance for creepers. You will get bounced, no questions asked. If you see something or experience any unwanted touching or advances, report this immediately to a bartender or DJs.