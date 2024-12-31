DJ ScaryMike, The Geminis

media release: How do you celebrate the 25th year of the 21st century?

With the best dance party in Madison.

This New Year’s Eve “Bash at the Bur Oak” isn’t about what’s next–but what’s right now! And what’s right now is a celebration of the best tracks of the last 25 years and the hottest hits of today.

DJ ScaryMike and The Geminis will keep you dancing from 8pm to close with a countdown at 10pm and midnight and snacks and pizza to fuel your night for $20 cover!!

You can’t have the best year ever if you start it on your sofa in sweatpants staring at a ball drop in someone else’s city. Get on your feet, dress to impress and be ready to ring in the New Year right here in Madtown!

The New Year’s Eve Bash at the Bur Oak is how you start the best 2025 of your life.