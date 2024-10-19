DJs senseless, Koob

media release: Hell is empty, and all the devils are here... and they look fantastic!

Crucible Masquerade welcomes you to a devilishly entertaining Halloween-season dance party. Dress as devils or demons, ravishing succubi or incubi, poor fallen mortals, or any other infernal beasts that catch your fancy. Angels touring the pits welcome as well!

The inferno on the dancefloor will be fueled by DJ Senseless and DJ Koob, with a selection of malevolent and alluring go-go performers to captivate, enthrall, and torment you!

9:00 PM, 21+, $8

Crucible Masquerade is Madison's monthly costume party - each month features a different theme, some silly, some elegant, some wicked, and a few just downright peculiar. Costumes always suggested, never required!