DJ Shameless
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Step into a late-night escape where rhythm, atmosphere, and movement take over. DJ Shameless is bringing a carefully curated set designed for deep grooves and elevated vibes.
Expect a night shaped by bold selections, seamless transitions, and the kind of magnetic energy that turns a party into a scene.
Whether you come to move, mingle, or lose yourself in the music, this is where your night gets interesting.
Info
Bob Koch
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music