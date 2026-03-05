× Expand djshotski.com DJ Shotski and turntables. DJ Shotski

media release: HALF-TOBERFEST? Yeah! It’s halfway to Oktoberfest! March 21 is roughly just about six months until the REAL Oktoberfest kicks off in Munich, but it doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate in March! Join us for the release of our HALFTOBERFEST Oktoberfest-style Marzen lager! And no Oktoberfest celebration is complete without POLKA! So, DJ SHOTSKI will be playing vintage Dutchman-style polka recordings from 1 - 4PM! And at 6PM we’ll transition over to BAMM - who will bring the rock / funk / jam vibes to the stage! Fun kicks off when we open at 10AM!