Friday July 14: Musique Électronique: 6:00pm - Ladymonix, 7:30pm - DJ Sneak, 9:00pm - DVS1 (Musique After Dark at High Noon 10:30 pm, with DJ Sneak, Miss K Funk

Saturday July 15: Musique Électronique stage: 5:00pm - Yasmeenah, 6:00pm - Kai Alcé, 7:45pm - Powder, 9:30pm - DJ Bone (Musique After Dark at High Noon 10:30 pm, with DJ Bone, DJ Milhouse)

The 11th edition of Musique Électronique is here! A true community focused event celebrating underground techno and house music alongside the renowned ‘La Fête de Marquette’ festival right in the heart of Madison. Join us for two days in McPike Park for a free family friendly event that includes music, art, dancing, curated vendors, food & drink, good vibes, and so much more! We also have official after-parties both Friday and Saturday night starting immediately after the festival ends, just a couple short blocks away at the High Noon Saloon. Free during day portion, High Noon shows = $25 per afterparty or $40 2-night pass at

https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/07005E78CC952720