DJ Sneaky Gator

media release: LessWork we will be hosting "Walk-In Wednesdays" every other Wednesday at The Forward Club Madison. Join us from 6pm to 10pm for an evening filled with fun and family vibes. To make it even better, we have advance ticket pricing at just $20, which includes a delicious meal by Kingdom worth $15 and a printed photo worth $11. If you prefer to pay at the door, the price will be $25. No worries, we'll still feed you. Don't miss these amazing opportunities every other Wednesday, to kickstart your weekend with LessWork! Beginning, November 15, 2023.