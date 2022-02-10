DJ Sven Bolan
Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Thursday February 10! SVEN BOLAN will be here with cassettes and records featuring who knows what... but what we do know is that it will be interesting and strange and we are looking forward to finding out what exactly it is... even we don’t know!
Thursday February 10. All the FREE weirdness you can handle starts at 9pm... ish.
Info
Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music