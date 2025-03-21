media release: Get ready to bring down the house with an early dance party near the west side.

Bring your friends, skip your workout, get out and dance early and then get some sleep!!!

Doors Open at 5 PM for a Happy Hour mingle

DJ spinning 7-11PM.

If you join us from 5-6:30 PM you can mingle with old friends or meet new ones and skip the $5 cover at the door!

Get there after 6:30 PM and there is a $5/cover at the door.

If you don’t dance, we don’t mind. The Loxley Venue has lots of seating that overlooks the dance area and you won’t have to fight for a space to sit and sip, while DJ T2 spins.

Be there, or Be Square!

LoxleyVenue.com I 5364 Verona Rd (formerly the Dry Bean)