Music of the '70s!

Bring your dancing shoes! The hottest DJ around will spin the vinyl for a trip into the wild and wonderful 1970s from 4 - 7 PM. Your job is to dress in your best 1970s style, bring friends and dance until you can’t dance anymore.

Join us rain or shine; Terrace or Back-barn Lounge. Admission is free. Carry-in alcohol and pets prohibited. Botham Vineyards is a smoke-free venue, building and grounds.