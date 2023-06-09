DJ Trichrome
to
Brittingham Boats 701 W. Brittingham Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Every Friday, Brittingham Boats is the place to be! Paddle out and get your burger from our "Burger Barge" while enjoying live music played from the "Floating Stage." Each week will have different themes and additional activities, so check out Brittingham Boats' Facebook page. Or better yet, just show up :-)
Info
Music, Recreation