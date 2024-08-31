DJ Vilas Park Sniper (mix tape release)

media release: Ahoy, Madison! There is only one Captain of all things Yacht Rock in our city, and his name is Nate Foulks aka VPS. Join us as we celebrate the release of his all new Yacht Rock mixtape — “Yacht Rock Vol. 4!” No better time than Labor Day weekend to set sail with us and the smooth sounds of Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan and soooo much more!