Django Jazz Jam

to

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Catch the Madison Django Jazz Jam every Wednesday night at Leopold's. Outdoors on the patio, weather permitting.

Info

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music
608-256-7709
to
Google Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-15 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-15 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-15 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-15 18:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-22 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-22 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-22 18:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-29 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-29 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-29 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-06-29 18:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-07-06 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-07-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-07-06 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-07-06 18:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-07-13 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-07-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-07-13 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Django Jazz Jam - 2022-07-13 18:30:00 ical