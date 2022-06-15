Django Jazz Jam
to
Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Catch the Madison Django Jazz Jam every Wednesday night at Leopold's. Outdoors on the patio, weather permitting.
