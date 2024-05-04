Djangophonique + Christo's Novelty Combo

× Expand Mike King Djangophonique members Andrew Brown and Katie Smith, joined by Forrest Evans and Christo Ruppenthal (from left). Djangophonique members Andrew Brown and Katie Smith, joined by Forrest Evans and Christo Ruppenthal (from left).

media release: Djangophonique(Ann Arbor, Michigan) is an award winning project that delivers the infectious joy, and expressive freedom that is at the heart of Django Reinhardt’s jazz manouche. With respect for the tradition and a fearless creativity that bends the conventions of the style, Djangophonique is keeping the Hot Club revival alive and well. The result is a sound that’s unmistakable to fans of the music, and alluring to the uninitiated—a sound that can bring the lively energy of a Parisian dance hall to the quietest listening room or captivate a buzzing festival audience with the aching nostalgia of a shimmering ballad.

On this tour route the band is joined by Christo Ruppenthal and Forrest Evans of Christo’s Novelty Combo. They will both accompany Djangophonique and perform a few of their own songs throughout the concert. Christo's Novelty Combo presents a unique mixture of the Vaudeville era, novelty and jazz-infused hot steel guitar and ukulele of the 1920s and 30s "Hawaiian Craze," and the swinging sounds of French, Django Reinhardt-style small group swing jazz from the 1930s and 40s. Think Hot Hawaiian guitar meets Jazz à la Django!