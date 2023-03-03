DJs 4H4, Fenris, Amarok, Noise, Acideon

press release: Join us for a night of goth DJs spinning everything from techno to psytrance. Come see a different side of these DJs and dance all night! This edition of :LIQUID:DARK: is bringing you DJs from all over the region with visuals, custom light show and live dance performances by Smash and Felix!!

DJs are as follows

4H4, Madison

Fenris (Ground Zero), Minneapolis

Amarok (Chilluminati), Chicago

Noise (Ground Zero), Minneapolis

Acideon (Crucible and EBM Worldwide), Madison

See you all in the dark!