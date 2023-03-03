DJs 4H4, Fenris, Amarok, Noise, Acideon

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Join us for a night of goth DJs spinning everything from techno to psytrance. Come see a different side of these DJs and dance all night! This edition of :LIQUID:DARK: is bringing you DJs from all over the region with visuals, custom light show and live dance performances by Smash and Felix!!

DJs are as follows

4H4, Madison

Fenris (Ground Zero), Minneapolis

Amarok (Chilluminati), Chicago

Noise (Ground Zero), Minneapolis

Acideon (Crucible and EBM Worldwide), Madison

See you all in the dark!

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Special Events
608-640-4441
Google Calendar - DJs 4H4, Fenris, Amarok, Noise, Acideon - 2023-03-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DJs 4H4, Fenris, Amarok, Noise, Acideon - 2023-03-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DJs 4H4, Fenris, Amarok, Noise, Acideon - 2023-03-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DJs 4H4, Fenris, Amarok, Noise, Acideon - 2023-03-03 20:00:00 ical