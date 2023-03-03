DJs 4H4, Fenris, Amarok, Noise, Acideon
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Join us for a night of goth DJs spinning everything from techno to psytrance. Come see a different side of these DJs and dance all night! This edition of :LIQUID:DARK: is bringing you DJs from all over the region with visuals, custom light show and live dance performances by Smash and Felix!!
DJs are as follows
4H4, Madison
Fenris (Ground Zero), Minneapolis
Amarok (Chilluminati), Chicago
Noise (Ground Zero), Minneapolis
Acideon (Crucible and EBM Worldwide), Madison
See you all in the dark!