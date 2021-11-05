DJs Adam X, Eman
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Drop Bass Network & JiggyJamz present VINYL and BASS: First Fridays Monthly
ADAM X
Berlin / Brooklyn (Sonic Groove): Post-Modern Techno Industrial Machine. 3 1/2 hour extended set!
EMAN
Madison (Skizzo / Below): Cutting Edge Unique Beats
Crucible Madison, 9PM - 2:15AM
Tickets At Door Only! Free parking in the venue lot and on street. Proof of Vaccination -or- a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours required for entry. Vinyl and Bass is a friendly, safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all.
For those who can't make it in person, Vinyl and Bass will be live streamed on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/jiggyjamz608. If you watch please tip if you can to help with production costs, BYOB.
Check out the Vinyl and Bass Mixcloud page for monthly Hype mixes and some recorded sets from previous nights. https://www.mixcloud.com/vinylandbass/