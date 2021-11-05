DJs Adam X, Eman

media release: Drop Bass Network & JiggyJamz present VINYL and BASS: First Fridays Monthly

ADAM X

Berlin / Brooklyn (Sonic Groove): Post-Modern Techno Industrial Machine. 3 1/2 hour extended set!

EMAN

Madison (Skizzo / Below): Cutting Edge Unique Beats

Crucible Madison, 9PM - 2:15AM

Tickets At Door Only! Free parking in the venue lot and on street. Proof of Vaccination -or- a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours required for entry. Vinyl and Bass is a friendly, safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all.

For those who can't make it in person, Vinyl and Bass will be live streamed on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/jiggyjamz608. If you watch please tip if you can to help with production costs, BYOB.

Check out the Vinyl and Bass Mixcloud page for monthly Hype mixes and some recorded sets from previous nights. https://www.mixcloud.com/vinylandbass/