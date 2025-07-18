DJs Andre, Ree Maniac, Lyriks, Shauty Ent, Cooper Talbot

media release: Mad Lit is a FREE concert series featuring live music and highlighting local artists, and businesses of color, on the 100 Block of State Street from 8PM - 11PM!

DJ Night hosted by Cooper Talbot featuring DJ Andre, DJ Ree Maniac, DJ Lyriks and Shauty Ent.

For more information, contact Urban Community Arts Network via email info@ucanmadison.org or by calling 608-561-UCAN.