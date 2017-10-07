DJs Arditi del Popolo, SpeadStick

press release: Sat. Oct. 7th 2:00 – 6:00 pm Wil-Mar Center (953 Jenifer St.) Concert Fundraiser for Community Self-Defense! Come out to support Madison’s local General Defense Committee (GDC) as we throw a party to raise awareness and interest in our commitments to make our community stronger through direct action.

The violent and disgusting tragedy in Charlottesville is one of a series of attacks by white supremacists. We must build communities that have the capacity for self-determination.

Performers will include: DJ Arditi del Popolo, DJ SpeadStick, Hip-hop MC and more! Proceeds will go towards building the capacity of the GDC to provide free childcare for community events and self-defense training for community members, as well as to the newly created Free the 350 Bail Fund, which aims to directly undermine modern-day slavery disguised as the so-called justice system.

Childcare will be provided in a separate kid’s space in the downstairs family room. An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!