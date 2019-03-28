DJs Avalon, ellafine

press release: Meta Mind Mixer, March, 28, 9:30-12:30

Join Spirited Women and Culinary Ladies Collective for a dance-party fundraiser to benefit members of the community in need of mental health services through Journey Mental Health Centers. Mediterranean-inspired cocktails and food by Spirited Women and Culinary Ladies Collective, music from DJ Avalon and DJ ellafine, The party starts at 9:30 and just $5 at the door gets you in. We hope you'll join us!

