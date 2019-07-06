DJs Avalon, Hitachii
The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: CANCER RISING: A NIGHT OF ASTRAL QUEER JAM
JULY 6TH | THE WINNEBAGO
8PM-11:59PM | +21 | $5
featuring:
DJ Avalon / Avalon Clare
DJ Hitachii / Sylvia Johnson
description:
TWO QUEER FEMME DJS (WHO HAPPEN TO BOTH HAVE CANCER RISING SIGNS, DURING CANCER SEASON) WILL BE DROPPING DEEPLY EMOTIONAL AND SENSUAL JAMS FULL OF RICH INNER LIFE. IT WILL BE AN EVENING PERFECTLY SUITED FOR GRINDING AND CRYING. COME INTUIT SOME MEANING.
notes:
LGBTQIA+ forward space, allies and partners welcome.
ask peoples pronouns if you don't know.
racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism, slut-shaming, fat-antagonism, religious discrimination, classism and other oppressive and/or predatory behaviors will not be tolerated.
ADA compliant.
gender neutral bathrooms.
no strobe lights.
have fun.