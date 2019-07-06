DJs Avalon, Hitachii

press release: CANCER RISING: A NIGHT OF ASTRAL QUEER JAM

JULY 6TH | THE WINNEBAGO

8PM-11:59PM | +21 | $5

featuring:

DJ Avalon / Avalon Clare

DJ Hitachii / Sylvia Johnson

description:

TWO QUEER FEMME DJS (WHO HAPPEN TO BOTH HAVE CANCER RISING SIGNS, DURING CANCER SEASON) WILL BE DROPPING DEEPLY EMOTIONAL AND SENSUAL JAMS FULL OF RICH INNER LIFE. IT WILL BE AN EVENING PERFECTLY SUITED FOR GRINDING AND CRYING. COME INTUIT SOME MEANING.

notes:

LGBTQIA+ forward space, allies and partners welcome.

ask peoples pronouns if you don't know.

racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism, slut-shaming, fat-antagonism, religious discrimination, classism and other oppressive and/or predatory behaviors will not be tolerated.

ADA compliant.

gender neutral bathrooms.

no strobe lights.

have fun.