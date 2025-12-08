DJs B•P•Lar, FNÜ, Huck Sin

× Expand leavekidd A close up of B•P•Lar. B•P•Lar

media release: Your N.Y.E. plans are here: New Queer's Eve at the Cardinal Bar!

Celebrate the end of this ridiculous year and ring in 2026 with @iamfnu_, @djbplar, and @dj_huck_sin! Keep an eye out for a limited amount of pre-sale tickets that include a private entrance! General admission tickets will be available at the door so don't worry if you can't snag a pre-sale ticket.

FREE champagne toast at midnight!

Opportunities to win free tickets will be posted throughout December on Instagram, make sure to like and follow our socials!

9pm | $15 cover | 21+ event