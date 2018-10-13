DJs Boyfrrriend, ellafine

press release: All the music you didn't know you needed! Join us for a night of new and classic darkwave, synth, coldwave, industrial, dark pop, indie electro, and more. Featuring guest DJ Boyfrrriend of Queer Pressure! It's that time of year and we're in a Halloween mood, so we're going to turn up the spooky! Costumes encouraged, but not required (I know, it's early...but really, every day is Halloween.)

Interested in new dark music? Join the Madison Darkwave group.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2145868828985899/