DJs Brook, Jean Le Duke

media release: Shhhhhhh - Join us for a pop-up Silent Disco at Majestic Theatre on Saturday, June 25. Grab a headset once you get through the doors and set your channel to '90s dance hits with DJ Brook or some '00s party jams with Jean Le Duke. Let loose on the quietest dance floor the Majestic has ever seen.

*Ticket guarantees a headset, no additional purchase needed. Tickets available at MajesticMadison.com or The Sylvee box office during their business hours listed here: https://www.thesylvee.com/info/faq/

Based on the latest local guidelines, attendees are no longer required to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test AND/OR vaccination for entry into this event. Be sure to check our venue website for the latest updates and guidelines as entry requirements are subject to change. More details available at https://majesticmadison.com/faq/