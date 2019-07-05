DJs Chad Kremer, Pakman, Ginjahvitiz, Hypnoassassin

press release: Illuminatus Productions presents... SPOIL!

Friday, July 5, 2019 @ Crucible Nightclub

ONLY $5 • FREE BEFORE 10PM • DOORS 9PM-2AM • 21&UP W/ VALID ID

CELEBRATE YOUR FREEDOM TO SPOIL YOURSELF!!

With...

Chad Kremer aka Kinesis | mnpls - Techno

DJ Pakman | mke - House

Ginjahvitiz | msn - Groove

Hypnoassassin | msn - Glitch

extra lasers/lighting/visuals and decor provided by Illuminatus Productions

Vibe provided by talent, hosts, and of course, YOU.

Please help us once again CELEBRATE LIFE, FREEDOM, TECHNO AND THE PURSUIT OF SOMETHING GOOD in a venue designed for the experimental, the avant-garde, the shocking, the dark, the unique and the underground. It's designed for all of us... Let's Re-Unite. No excuses... You're free to SPOIL yourself again... Promote Freedom of Expression through music, culture, art and vibe! Join us, for a night of celebratory nonsensical debauchery! ...Get there early and just watch, dance, catch up, remember... SPOIL yourself again...