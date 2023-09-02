media release: The Global Village - Launch Party

If you enjoy international music, or are willing to explore something different - The Global Village is the spot to be! We celebrate the cultural diversity amongst us through music. We bring people home, who want to feel home and the world to others who want to explore!

Be sure to hear Afrobeats, dancehall, amapiano, reggaeton, dembow, Arabic, Afrohouse, Bollywood, and house music all in one night under the same roof! With DJs Eazy E, F.N.Ü, Mithyka.

Learn more about us and stay up-to-date on instagram: @theglobalvillagewi

$10 cover. $5 before 11 pm.