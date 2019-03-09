DJs ellafine, senseless

press release: EDGES: New and Classic Darkwave

with dj ellafine and dj senseless

DJ ellafine and DJ senseless are proud to present the return of EDGES! Featuring new and classic darkwave, synthpop, industrial, and more, EDGES is simply a dance night: nothing more, nothing less. Just you, the night, and the music. *

Saturday, March 9 :: 9 PM :: at Crucible Madison 3116 Commercial Ave. $5 :: 21+

* well, and the bar, of course.

:: EDGES has a consent-first, anti-harassment policy. NO harassment, bigotry, or bullying is tolerated. If you experience or observe such, we encourage you to talk to any of the Crucible security staff (easily spotted in their staff shirts) or to us, the DJs. We want a safe and inclusive event open to all. ::