DJs Evan Woodward, Thierry Ennui

media release: Every Thursday we celebrate music from around the world with our Global Grooves night! Whether it’s Latin or Brazilian grooves, French disco, Afrobeat, Japanese city pop or funky tropical sounds….these global sounds are handpicked by some of Madison’s finest DJs, designed for vibe and guaranteed to groove!

This Thursday, Evan Woodward and Thierry Ennui are dropping in for a set dedicated to Japanese smooth grooves and city pop classics!