DJs :eyg:, ellafine

press release: EDGES v.9: A night of new and classic dark dance music

Featuring DJ :eyg: (Chicago)

and DJ ellafine

SATURDAY, JULY 14, 2018 @ 9 PM, Connections, 3737 E Washington

$5 / 21+

EDGES: All the music you didn't know you needed! Every second Saturday at Connections, dj ellafine presents a night of darkwave, synth, coldwave, industrial, dark pop, indie electro, and more. This month features guest DJ :eyg: from Chicago! Come dance: we have air conditioning!

Join the EDGES group to stay up to date on this event! Interested in new dark music? Join the Madison Darkwave group

**EDGES is a harassment-free zone. We want a safe and inclusive event open to all. If you experience or observe harassment, bigotry or bullying, please notify our host, security staff or bar manager.**