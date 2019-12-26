DJs Fortune, Milhouse, EMC, Brook

press release: THE PUNCH BOWL

“Welcome home, homies!”

12/26 - 9pm-bar close, High Noon Saloon

Yo kids! JiggyJamz, MC Audio, and Foshizzle Family are mobbin’ up for an unforgettable night at one of our favorite places to party. Expect a stacked DJ lineup, dancers, fashion, lights and lasers, visual art, and a raffle. Come stir it up with us at The Punch Bowl!

FORTUNE

Apart | Milwaukee

https://soundcloud.com/ djfortune/femalien-fortune- live-on-transcentral-radio

DJ MILHOUSE

Turtle Time Productions | Madison

https://www.mixcloud.com/ derek-obrien/fallmix-house-to- techno/

EMC

MC Audio | Madison

https://www.facebook.com/ EugeneMcraven

BROOK THE DJ

Madisons, MC Audio | Madison

https://www.facebook.com/ Brook.The.DJ

•••

Dancerz

THE HITTERZ COLLECTIVE

https://www.facebook.com/ THCMadison/

•••

Trash Fashion

YULIYA BAY ART

https://www.facebook.com/ yuliyabayart/

•••

Blacklight Art

ALY KATT

https://www.facebook.com/ alyssa.n.spangler

•••

More reasons to party

RAFFLE : Art + Records + JiggyJamz Swag

LIGHTS & LASERS : MC Audio

VISUALS : River Aquamann & Wangzoom

ONLY FIVE BUCKS - A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center as a small thank you for their contributions to Madison’s dance music community.

Produced by JiggyJamz Vinyl & CDs, MC Audio, and Foshizzle Family. Give us a like!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/413677796204800/