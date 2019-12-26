DJs Fortune, Milhouse, EMC, Brook
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: THE PUNCH BOWL
“Welcome home, homies!”
12/26 - 9pm-bar close, High Noon Saloon
Yo kids! JiggyJamz, MC Audio, and Foshizzle Family are mobbin’ up for an unforgettable night at one of our favorite places to party. Expect a stacked DJ lineup, dancers, fashion, lights and lasers, visual art, and a raffle. Come stir it up with us at The Punch Bowl!
FORTUNE
Apart | Milwaukee
DJ MILHOUSE
Turtle Time Productions | Madison
EMC
MC Audio | Madison
BROOK THE DJ
Madisons, MC Audio | Madison
•••
Dancerz
THE HITTERZ COLLECTIVE
•••
Trash Fashion
YULIYA BAY ART
•••
Blacklight Art
ALY KATT
•••
More reasons to party
RAFFLE : Art + Records + JiggyJamz Swag
LIGHTS & LASERS : MC Audio
VISUALS : River Aquamann & Wangzoom
ONLY FIVE BUCKS - A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center as a small thank you for their contributions to Madison’s dance music community.
Produced by JiggyJamz Vinyl & CDs, MC Audio, and Foshizzle Family. Give us a like!