DJs Francis Medrano, Choko Loco, Bumbac, Rsanheim

media release: Come join us for a Latin dance party with DJ Francis Medrano! He and the guest DJs will spin Latino music all night long!

Francis Medrano is an internationally-toured professional dancer, choreographer, entertainer, and creator & founder of Black Power Dance and Lundu Afrofit. His unique methods combine his Afro-Peruvian ancestral rhythms and his passion for fitness.

May 26 is Francis' birthday party - $5 cover. All ages are welcome!